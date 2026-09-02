75% of kids fear the future — because of climate change

The climate movement has a new catastrophic prediction, and BlazeTV host Pat Gray isn’t buying it.

The prediction is that the climate could lead to four billion deaths by 2050.

“The hysteria on the left continues,” Gray says. “Criminal hysteria, I would say.”

“David Cromwell ... this global warming goofball, his latest thing is ‘there’s going to be four billion dead, and there are no words for why humanity just can’t, and the media just won’t deal with this,’” he continues, mocking Cromwell. “Are you kidding me? They’re not playing your climate change hysteria reel?”

“Nothing could be farther from the truth,” Jeff Fisher chimes in.

“It’s pretty amazing how he talks about how four billion people are going to die from climate change by 2050 ... less than 25 years from now,” Gray says.

“Like everything else they’re hysterical about though, the end of humanity thing, because of climate change, I think it’s worn really thin on anybody who has a speck of common sense or any access to the internet to actually look things up for themselves and see what the actual reality is,” he continues.

However, one group is struggling with all the climate-change propaganda the most.

“It’s despicable what they’ve done to the youth, because they have almost entirely bought in on it,” Gray explains, noting that 75% have reported anxiety over the future because of “climate change.”

“And how do you get them to get that hope back up for themselves?” Fisher asks.

“It’s really hard because we set up our teachers as the people who are experts, and they’re going to teach all this stuff, and so they believe them,” Gray says.

“Have to put your faith in government,” executive producer Keith Malinak chimes in, adding, “That’s their God.”

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