Viral Democrat parody sounds eerily like James Talarico

One Democratic Senate candidate has tried so hard to appeal to working-class Texans that he has accidentally become a parody of himself — and one satirical video is capitalizing on that.

The parody begins with a man asking, “Want to know what’s gay?” and answering, “When Republicans shut down our factory.”

“I support immigrants, not because we want them, but because he wants them,” he said, pointing up to the sky.

The actor goes on to claim he is “all about the three P’s,” which are “PBR, pigskin, and protecting trans rights.”

“I went to college here, in this state, which is impressive because I could have gone somewhere much better. My daddy grew up on a farm, and I have visited that farm. This race isn’t about party. In fact, don’t even look into what political party I am,” he said.

“Do I believe every American should own a firearm? No,” he continued. “But I’m going to keep that to myself. My first name is one syllable, and my last name is just the teeniest bit ethnic. I’ve thought about it. I’ve prayed about it. And that’s why I’m running to be your next senator.”

“But not before I finish these ribs,” he added.

Comedian Davey Jackson is certain of who the politician is that the parody is targeting.

“My guy, James Talarico,” he tells BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales.

“He’s the worst,” Gonzales says. “And yet, he still has a chance here in this state.”

“He looks like Elf on the Shelf came to life and is walking around politicking," Adam Johnson jokes. “That’s what it looks like.”

Gonzales also points out that while early voting begins next week in Texas, “Talarico has been mysteriously absent for 12 days.”

“Nobody knows where he is. His campaign said 12 days ago, ‘Oh, he has the flu,’” she continues.

“That puts you down for 12 days? You’re too f**king weak to be a senator then,” she adds, “Like, what, you’re going to have a cold and you’re going to miss like six votes?”

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