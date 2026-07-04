Steve Deace releases new children’s book on the meaning of Independence Day

BlazeTV host Steve Deace released his latest book in May titled “Why Independence Day? America Is Great Because God Is Good.”

The Christian children’s book presents a faith-based retelling of American history, focused on the spiritual and historical roots of July 4th. It frames Independence Day as a celebration rooted in obedience to God over earthly kings and highlights America’s founding as a nation blessed by God with a role in spreading Christianity and freedom.

The book begins with God’s covenant with the Israelites, the coming of Jesus, the Holy Spirit, and the early spread of Christianity. It then covers how early Christians and Puritans sought freedom to worship without a king acting as a god. The story continues through the American colonists’ grievances against the British crown, the Boston Tea Party, and the founding fathers’ meeting in Philadelphia.

On July 4, 1776, the founding fathers signed the Declaration of Independence, an event the book presents as a declaration that Americans must obey God first. It goes on to recount the Revolutionary War, instances of divine providence, the victory at Yorktown, and the writing of the Constitution. The book concludes by noting that America became a “shining city on a hill” and references John Adams’ suggestion to celebrate Independence Day with prayer and “illuminations.”

The book achieved strong early sales, reaching No. 1 new release in the Christian children’s category on Amazon and landing in the top 15 new releases among all children’s books, regardless of genre.

In a recent episode of the “Steve Deace Show,” Deace performed a full live reading of the entire book. He explained that the reading gives listeners a chance to “sample exactly what’s inside” to determine if it’s a good fit for their kids and grandkids.

You can watch the full episode and hear Deace’s complete reading of “Why Independence Day? America Is Great Because God Is Good” here:

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