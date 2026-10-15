First livestream of execution by firing squad might be scrapped — Trump and Vance aren't won over. UPDATE: It's been scrapped.

The United States is about to make history as it prepares to televise the first-ever execution by firing squad. Former U.S. Army Major Nidal Hasan will be put to death this December for a heinous crime committed in 2009. But while the original plan was to show the event to the world, the Trump administration is locked in a debate that could take the execution off air before it even happens.

A formal execution has never been aired on TV in the United States. The most recent public execution happened in 1936 in Kentucky after Rainey Bethea raped and killed a 70-year-old woman. He was hanged for his crimes, and since the first public broadcast network didn’t arrive until several years later, the only way to witness the event was in person. Needless to say, we’re in uncharted waters.

The broadcast could be used against the United States.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth gave the green light for the public execution, telling Jack Posobiec in an interview, “We’ll make sure that people are able to watch it, that it’s public, because people need to understand that there’s serious consequences for these types of things.”

These “things” Hegseth refers to are the 13 U.S. Army members that Hasan murdered on November 5, 2009. Hasan was later charged and convicted of 13 counts of premeditated murder and 32 counts of attempted premeditated murder. He was ultimately sentenced to death days later.

The execution will take place right back at the scene of the crime. On December 3, 2026, at 1 p.m. Central Time, Nidal Hasan will die at the hands of a firing squad. While lethal injection is usually the first option to carry out a humane death sentence, firing squads are still common in the U.S., with the latest execution taking place as recently as 2025.

The public execution of Nidal Hasan was meant to air on television and be available on streaming platforms in December. However, a new report reveals that the Trump administration is still debating the morality of putting a man to death in front of the entire world.

Vice President JD Vance has said he won't watch a livestreamed event, while Trump is reportedly cool to the streaming idea; according to ABC News, some within the administration fear that the broadcast could be used against the United States as anti-American propaganda or fuel for Islamic extremists, or that it could simply reflect poorly on the nation. The situation looks even worse considering Hasan was paralyzed during the murders in 2009, leaving him confined to a wheelchair. Visually, killing a disabled man on TV would not play well.

Despite internal discussions, the Pentagon insists that the execution will be carried out on air as planned. A list of supported TV channels and streaming services has not been finalized yet. However, some services have already pre-emptively barred the content from their platforms, including TikTok and Newsmax. Specific viewing details should be available as we get closer to the execution.

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In terms of the legality of the event, the FCC has strict laws that govern the content available on TV. Specifically, stations can’t display indecent or obscene material, nor can they propagate hoaxes or distort the news. One thing dubiously absent from regulatory scrutiny is violence. Violent content is protected on TV under free speech laws. That means a public execution is technically within the FCC’s rules.



Furthermore, FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr has made no threats to get in the way. In fact, he left the final decision to air the execution to Hegseth. So as long as the Trump administration sorts out its internal disagreement, the event will be available for all to watch.

The only question now is: Should you watch it?

Legally, the death penalty is a just process sanctioned by 27 U.S. states and the federal government. At least some of biblical Scripture supports the death penalty as well. Genesis 9:6 states, “Whoever sheds human blood, by humans shall their blood be shed; for in the image of God has God made mankind." Spiritually — as in for the sake of your soul — it may be best not to tune in.

Just because the death penalty is legal and righteous doesn’t mean that it’s meant for the entire world to see. Watching someone’s life be taken siphons away a bit of one’s own soul in kind, and the spiritual trade-off isn’t worth the cost.

Without any more details, there is no way to know exactly how brutal the event will appear on TV. That said, the forceful end of a life is still a vicious death. Children definitely shouldn’t watch the event, and if you wish to protect your soul, you shouldn’t watch it either.

Update: President Donald Trump has confirmed that the execution of Nidal Hasan will not be livestreamed.

Editor's note: This article has been edited after publication to note that Trump has decided that the execution will not be livestreamed.