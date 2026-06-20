People still nagging you to get an Apple laptop? This news might silence them once and for all.

The lion’s share of Nvidia’s business is built around high-end GPUs — first for gamers, then for cryptominers, and now for AI data centers. This year, however, the company is branching out into an even bigger consumer computing category with its shiny new RTX Spark chip series destined to make Windows devices faster, more efficient, and more powerful than ever before.

A new ‘Spark’ of innovation

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang took the stage at Computex in Taipei to unveil the first generation of RTX Spark hardware.

First came the chips themselves. The N1X, built in partnership with Mediatek, is a brand-new system on a chip) by Nvidia designed on an ARM architecture intended for Windows machines. It’s meant to compete directly with Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite chips for Windows on ARM and Apple Silicon for Mac.

Windows ARM laptops have yet to reach mainstream appeal. Nvidia hopes to change that.

Although the N1X is the most powerful option on the table, a lower-end N1 chip will also be available.

Nvidia RTX Spark laptops Nvidia/Computex 2026

For the spec nerds out there, NX1 features a Blackwell RTX GPU with 6144 CUDA Cores and 1 petaFLOP for AI computing, a 20-core Grace CPU, 128 GB of LPDDR5X unified memory, 70 billion transistors, and a Windows agent platform built alongside Microsoft. It looks impressive on paper.

Next came the devices. Nvidia is working with a number of OEM partners — including Microsoft Surface, Dell, HP, and many more — to launch and release the first RTX Spark-powered laptops, desktops, and workstations later this year. Laptops are expected to achieve all-day battery life on a single charge, while workstations can run local AI agents from the comfort of your home 24/7.

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Lastly, Nvidia is investing heavily in the longevity of RTX Spark devices with next-generation N2X and N3X chips already in the works for future releases.

RTX Spark desktops, laptops, and workstations Nvidia/Computex 2026

Why RTX Spark is important

RTX Spark is a significant departure from Nvidia’s usual business strategy. Historically, the company has only built dedicated GPUs for Windows machines that run alongside the CPUs and integrated graphics from companies like Intel or AMD. NX1 marks the first time it has released a complete solution that combines CPU, GPU, and memory into a single Nvidia-branded package for computers.

Now that Nvidia can control the entire chip experience within a Windows device, Huang claims that 100% of Nvidia’s software stack runs locally, from coding to generative AI, AI agents, and graphics. He further promises that every app ever made to work on an Nvidia GPU and every app made to run on Windows is compatible with RTX Spark, including Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Premiere, and even AAA video games.

RTX Spark NX1 chip Nvidia/Computex 2026

This is a huge promise, considering that RTX Spark chips are built on an ARM architecture instead of the legacy x86 platform that powered Windows for the last 40 years. To drop an analogy, Huang is saying that his team has figured out how to put diesel in a gasoline-powered engine and make it run perfectly.

Disrupting Windows’ status quo

The RTX Spark series aren’t the first ARM-based chips for Windows. Qualcomm launched its own Snapdragon X Elite SOCs back in 2023. However, due to incomplete x86 legacy software compatibility and limited game support, Windows ARM laptops have yet to reach mainstream appeal. Nvidia hopes to change that, and if Huang’s claims are true, it might actually succeed.

To prove it, Huang touted the new Forza Horizon 6 and 007 First Light playing on two laptops in his hands as he stood on stage. Although the machines appeared to be showing videos of each game instead of running the games natively, Huang’s implication was clear that RTX Spark laptops could actually play both titles at up to 100 fps at 1440p.

RTX Spark compatibility Nvidia/Computex 2026

Our take on RTX Spark

I’m a huge fan of ARM laptops. As a Mac user, I was an early adopter of Apple Silicon with the M1 series in my 2020 MacBook Pro. At the time, there was nothing else like this chip — it was impressively fast, it sipped battery life to the point that I could use it for an entire workday and then some without a recharge, and it rarely heated up enough to kick on the fans. Apple Silicon is the ultimate companion for a remote writer like myself.

The story hasn’t quite been the same on Windows. While the Snapdragon X Elite offers a glimpse of the benefits I have grown to love in Apple Silicon Macs, inconsistent software compatibility, variable battery life, and poor performance have left Microsoft’s ARM-based OS looking rather inferior. I’m hopeful that RTX Spark will finally give Windows a competitive edge to push the chip category forward without losing any of the legacy support that made Windows great in the first place. Only time will tell.

RTX Spark devices are expected to be available this fall. Unfortunately, prices haven’t been released yet, and given the latest RAM shortages and inflated electronics prices, they’re sure to be expensive.