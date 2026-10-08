Republican emails went to spam. Google denies it was political bias.

Every day, Americans send nearly 10 billion emails. Somewhere in that mountain of messages sits a job application, a customer complaint, a school announcement, a bill, or another annoying update from an organization you intended to unsubscribe from five years ago. Most people assume that when they hit send, their message has every chance of reaching its destination. They trust the system to deliver it. That trust deserves scrutiny.

The Republican Party has a $117 million reason to ask questions.

The distinction matters far beyond Republican fundraising.

A new study by researchers at the University of Iowa and the University of Alabama estimates that Republican fundraising lost $117 million in donations during two periods last year, when Gmail’s spam filters actively diverted campaign emails from supporters’ inboxes. Researchers found that first-time donations fell during those periods. They also reported that inbox placement returned to normal after Google stopped using the Spam URI Real-time Blocklist blacklist in September 2025.

Google disputes the study’s methodology, and the research doesn't establish that political bias caused the filtering. But you don't need to be a genius or a tinfoil-hat-wearer to connect the dots. Google's algorithms may be neutral in theory; in practice, however, they have opened up a substantial, and all too predictable, gap in trust. Since the dark days of the Biden years, platform bias is less a conspiracy theory than a documented pattern. Today, elevated skepticism of dismissive claims is hardly unreasonable.

A double-edged sword

Google operates a service used by roughly 90% of the U.S. population. Some 75% of American adults use Gmail. Google’s spam filters perform a necessary job. Nobody wants an inbox packed with fake invoices, phishing attempts, miracle cures, or emails from an incredibly generous Nigerian prince. Spam filtering protects users from fraud and saves them time.

The trouble begins when a system designed to keep garbage out also blocks legitimate messages. A campaign email can disappear into a spam folder without the sender knowing why. The recipient may never realize that a message was sent. Everyone involved can go about their day believing that nothing happened.

That is a remarkable amount of power for a company to exercise through a setting most users never touch.

A government censor has to issue a ban, block a website, or punish a publisher. A technology company, by contrast, can affect what people see through an ordinary technical decision. The message is technically deliverable, yet it may never reach the person expected to receive it.

The distinction matters far beyond Republican fundraising. A small business can spend years building a customer list, only to discover that its emails are reaching fewer people. A charity can ask supporters for donations and wonder why the response has fallen. A local organization can send details of an event that nobody seems to know about.

The sender may blame a bad subject line or a weak appeal. The recipient may assume the sender has gone quiet. The platform sits between them, and neither party necessarily knows what happened.

And a double standard?

For conservatives, the new study raises an obvious concern about political communication. Campaigns depend on supporters receiving updates, invitations, and requests for help. If an email provider’s filtering decisions affect one party’s messages more than another’s, the consequences could reach beyond fundraising.

The same standard must apply to Democrats, Republicans, independents, and organizations with no political affiliation. A free society depends on people being able to communicate with one another. Private companies have a legitimate role in protecting users from scams. But their decisions should be open to meaningful scrutiny when they have major consequences.

With arguably the most consequential midterms in recent history just around the corner, we ought to ask a rather simple question: Who gets to decide which voices reach the American voter?

Google says its protections apply equally to everyone. Users can mark messages as spam. They can block senders or unsubscribe from unwanted emails. Those measures give people some control over what arrives in their inboxes. They offer less help when a legitimate message has already been filtered out.

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Google’s new verified-sender program for political campaigns and political action committees raises another question. The program allows participating senders to reach inboxes at a higher rate if they meet Google’s policies. Sender verification can help protect users from impersonation and fraud. That is a reasonable goal.

The public still deserves to know how the program works. People also deserve to know what standards govern participation and whether the same rules apply consistently. Verifying a sender and giving that sender preferential access to an audience are very different things. Users should be able to understand the distinction.

Every reader has a stake in this matter. Email carries information that can affect daily life. A missed job offer can cost someone an opportunity. A filtered school announcement can leave a parent scrambling. A misplaced medical appointment reminder can create an expensive headache. Nobody wants to have to explain to a doctor that Gmail ate the appointment.

The $117 million estimate is a symptom of a broader issue. A handful of ridiculously powerful, notoriously deceptive companies control important routes through which Americans communicate and conduct business.

That power calls for transparency and a meaningful way to challenge unjustified decisions. Conservatives who believe in competition and individual choice have a particular reason to question a system in which so many people depend on a few private gatekeepers.

Americans can hit send whenever they like. The more important question is whether the intended recipient will ever see what they sent.