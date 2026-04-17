'Sesame Street' teaches Elmo Arabic: 'What does salam alaykum mean?'

In between the Cookie Monster explaining his favorite exercise and Elmo pretending to be a DJ with frisbees, "Sesame Street" took time to promote Arabic culture.

The formerly beloved children's program put out a video celebrating "Arab-American Heritage Month" letting everyone know the word of the day is "habibi."

'Happy Arab-American Heritage Month, habibi.'

The word, a common term of affection often translated as "my dear," was not only featured in the caption for the show's social media push, but was featured in a video where Elmo learns Arabic along with viewers.

Sesame souk

New York comedian Ramy Youssef joined Elmo for the sketch; Youssef has Egyptian parents.

"Salam alaykum, everyone," the comedian began, prompting questions from the muppet.

"Mr. Ramy, what does salam alaykum mean?"

Youssef explained that "salam means peace" and that the greeting is generally a "way to say hello."

"Oh, cool," Elmo replied, before repeating the greeting to the children. "Oh, salam alaykum everybody. ... Happy Arab-American Heritage Month."

Elmo and Youssef then dove into the "Sesame Street" word of the day to teach viewers another Arabic word.

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- YouTube

Muppet madrasa

In a video with 1.2 million views on TikTok, Youssef said, "'I'm so proud of my Arab heritage, and I'm so happy to share this month with my fellow Arabs and Elmo. So, thanks, habibi."

Elmo, who is neither Muslim nor a native Arabic speaker, again asked for the meaning of the word.

"Oh, it's an Arabic word for a special friend," the comedian replied.

"Really? Uh, well, happy Arab-American Heritage Month, habibi. We love you," Elmo concluded.

The video might be more jarring if this type of content wasn't part and parcel of "Sesame Street" in recent years.

The show has been heavily invested in promoting progressive politics to children, even extending that to dipping its furry toes into gender politics.

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BAY ISMOYO/AFP/Getty Images

Street smarts

In 2022, "Sesame Street" promoted gay and lesbian parents to children through a song, and in May 2020 it showcased Jonathan Van Ness, a man who claims to be nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns.

Other odd presentations have included Hispanic Heritage Month and "Sesame Street: The ABCs of COVID Vaccines."

Youssef is reportedly a practicing Muslim and is married to a woman from Saudi Arabia.

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