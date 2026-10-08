We tried mac & cheese soda so you don't have to

Some things are better left unsaid. Or in this case, better left untasted.

When Kraft decided it was going to mix its iconic macaroni and cheese flavor with another product, some likely thought it might be akin to a Cheetos collaboration, or the home recipe of Doritos and pasta.

Instead, the company went with cream soda.

'It's not horrible, but it's horrible.'

Notes of powdered cheddar

The iconic Kraft brand released the limited-edition KD x Solly's Cream Soda, with the "KD" referring to Kraft Dinner, which is how Canadians refer to the traditional meal.

A sweet cream soda with a "hint" of the "familiar" cheesy flavor of mac and cheese? Blaze News couldn't help but try it out.

The soda's unappealing orange hue offers few clues as to what awaits the drinker. In the glass, it could easily be mistaken for Hi-C or a particularly unfortunate vintage of Pedialyte. You decide.

The soda's bouquet certainly reveals hints of cheesy goodness, with unmistakable notes of powdered cheddar on the nose. But the palate tells a different story: citrus-forward, with the vanilla notes of a cream soda lingering faintly in the background.

Unfortunately, the cheese is all aroma and no finish. Once it hits the tongue, the dominant flavor is less artisanal nacho platter than watered-down Tang that's been left on the counter too long.

One Blaze News reporter said after a few gulps that he could probably "throw up" if he was to "let go."

"It has no flavor at the end," he added, describing the taste as immediate but "halting."

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Fizzy fiasco

"It's not horrible, but it's horrible; you could drink one can," said a news writer who asked to remain anonymous. "You could drink an entire can without getting sick," he gleefully added.

The review concluded with, "You can really taste the cream soda, though."

Other reviews concurred. "It was more like a prebiotic/probiotic drink," a man on the Reddit page for soda wrote.

"Not very sweet at all. Smelled more like yogurt than soda. Massive disappointment," he added.

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KRAFT HEINZ CANADA/Solly’s Cream Soda

Liquid carnage

Food critic Dan Clapson was more measured, lamenting the lack of actual cheese ingredients while deeming the beverage "surprisingly drinkable."

That much drinkers can agree upon; it is technically consumable.

For a similar effect, home cooks can take a can of cream soda, pour it into a glass, leave it in the fridge for a day, and then add some mac and cheese powder, stir and drink.

Otherwise, collectors probably don't even need to open a can.

2.4/10.

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