ABC News is getting ripped after apparently deleting story about Trump's sons without explanation

ABC News has yet to explain why it seemingly deleted a report accusing the president's sons of enriching themselves through investments in companies with government contracts.

The story, published Wednesday, claimed that Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump had sizable investments in companies that received about $6 billion in active or promised contracts under the Trump administration.

'No note, no explanation , no comment.'

After the story was vehemently criticized for what appeared to be accounting misunderstandings and other errors, ABC News seemingly pulled the story. There was no correction, no explanation, no editor's note.

The link now says the page is unavailable.

Media analysts are now taking note.

"This is absolutely wild," Andrew Kaczynski of CNN responded.

"ABC News completely retracted this story like two days ago just totally nuked it. No note, no explanation, no comment," he continued.

"ABC News will have to comment on this. They'd be smarter to do it sooner, rather than later," journalist Dylan Byers replied.

Among those who reposted the story was Gavin Newsom, the Democratic governor of California.

"The American people were fleeced. Accountability is coming," he posted on Wednesday.

Trump Jr. responded and mocked the governor.

"ABC deleted this article in less than 24 hours because it's false. Sounds about as long as your presidential campaign would last," he replied.

Blaze News' requests for comment from Disney, the parent company of ABC News, were not returned.

RELATED: Trump BANS 'FAKE NEWS' outlets from White House — and warns more bans are coming

ABC News was among the news outlets that joined a boycott on pool reporting at the White House after the president banned three other outlets a few weeks ago for what he said was biased reporting.

"The public has a vital interest in receiving accurate, independent information about its government," reads a joint statement from the group. "No administration should restrict a news organization because it objects to its reporting."

A Trump judge later restored the outlets' credentials temporarily, though no final ruling in the case has been made.

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