'Alarming violence' leads community to cancel Fourth of July celebration ahead of America's 250th anniversary

Citing "alarming violence," a New Jersey community has decided to cancel its Fourth of July celebration ahead of America's 250th anniversary, KYW-TV reported.

The township of Mount Holly and its police department released a joint announcement earlier this week about the cancellation, the station said.

'We understand the disappointment this decision may cause.'

"We regret to announce the cancellation of the 2026 Mount Holly Township Independence Day Celebration," the announcement said, according to KYW. "This decision was not made lightly — over the past few months, we have been meticulously monitoring local and regional events throughout New Jersey, assessing which events have been canceled due to alarming violence, as well as those communities that have continued their events with significantly increased security measures and protocol put into place."

Mount Holly is about 45 minutes east of Philadelphia.

KYW said the announcement indicated the township couldn't create an "actionable solution in such a short period of time to alleviate our security concerns without incurring additional, significant costs to the township and our residents."

"We understand the disappointment this decision may cause and extend our heartfelt thanks and gratitude to all who have supported this event over the years," the announcement also said, according to the station.

While Mount Holly didn't get into specifics regarding the "alarming violence" the announcement cites, KYW reported that numerous carnivals recently have been canceled. In May, the Roebling Carnival in Florence Township was canceled after the first night when crowds became unruly, the station said, adding that a police officer was injured amid numerous fights. Florence is about 20 minutes north of Mount Holly.

WTXF-TV noted that several recent area events have been "impacted by violence, including large fights involving teenagers."

RELATED: Fights erupt, deputies hurt after more than 1,000 teens descend upon Florida amusement park in planned 'takeover'

Indeed, a rash of "teen takeovers" have plagued various communities around the country over the last several months:

With one culprit claiming that "we was bored!" hundreds of teens rampaged a Bronx mall and even fought with police in a planned "takeover" on Presidents' Day in February.

A violent Florida teen takeover in May led to the arrests of 22 suspects as young as 12, officials said, adding that it resulted in "significant disruptions, fights, and other issues in the park."

A teen brawl in a Washington, D.C., Chipotle restaurant last month saw combatants using chairs as weapons — and occurred just one day after U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro announced she would prosecute parents of youths taking part in teen takeovers.

In contrast, Chicago aldermen this week rejected a proposed ordinance that would have held parents of teen takeover participants financially accountable for their children's actions.

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