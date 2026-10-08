'If the people want me, I'll do it': Don Lemon makes wild comments about possible presidential run

Ex-CNN personality Don Lemon has made a shocking statement about his future — and it may involve a pivot toward politics.

Lemon told Spencer Macnaughton on his "Uncloseted" podcast that if enough people want him to run, he'll mount a presidential campaign. He said there's more than a 50% chance that he will run someday.

'It makes me wonder if my best way of being and operating in this society, whether it is through journalism or if it is through becoming the president of the United States.'

"Look, I never say never. I've got a lot on my plate right now doing what I'm doing. This is not easy to do every day, but I have to be — I am very aware of the importance of what I'm doing, what it means to the culture and society," Lemon said.

He is best known for his role as a primetime anchor and morning show co-host on CNN before he was fired in 2023.

"How serious is it? If the people want me, I'll do it," he added. "But it is a daunting undertaking to run for president in this country because you'd have to be devoted to it full-time. And I would like to devote much of my time to journalism."

He estimated his chances of running to be between 65% and 70%.

"When I'm out there, I'm out there, and I cover the candidates, and I look at what they do, and they're very good," Lemon said.

"It makes me wonder if my best way of being and operating in this society, whether it is through journalism or if it is through becoming the president of the United States."

Lemon was fired after several controversies that included his saying on-air that Nikki Haley, a presidential candidate at the time, was "past her prime."

RELATED: Don Lemon remains defiant after being released over church takeover arrest: 'I will not stop ever!'

After leveraging his name recognition to build a YouTube channel, Lemon rode along on a "takeover" protest against a church in January over the pastor's support for Immigration and Customs Enforcement. He was arrested for his alleged participation, though he claimed he was acting merely as a journalist.

"There is no more important time than right now, this very moment, for a free and independent media that shines a light on the truth and holds those in power accountable," Lemon said at the time.

Lemon pleaded not guilty in February and filed multiple motions to dismiss in August.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!