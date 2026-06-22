'Game the system': Ilhan Omar's alleged net worth plummets amid intense scrutiny over her finances

Rep. Ilhan Omar, a radical Minnesota Democrat who has in recent years been accused of immigration-related fraud, is facing renewed scrutiny over her finances in the wake of a new filing claiming that she and her current husband, former Democratic consultant Tim Mynett, might have a negative net worth.

Republicans remain dissatisfied with the explanation provided by Omar's office — that the dramatic fluctuations in the congresswoman's alleged net worth is the result of an "accounting error" that has since been rectified.

'Voters see right through the corrupt lies of Ilhan Omar.'

Riches

The Somalia-born ethno-nationalist raised eyebrows last year with a financial disclosure report claiming that in 2024 — the same year that the U.S. attorney's office in Washington, D.C., and the DOJ's public integrity unit reportedly launched an investigation into the congresswoman's finances — she and her husband held assets of between $6 million and $30 million.

The couple's sudden fortune was linked in the filing to Mynett's venture-capital management firm, Rose Lake Capital LLC, as well as to his now-defunct winery, eStCru LLC.

In addition to contradicting Omar's previous assertion that she was "not a millionaire," the May 2025 filing prompted House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (Ky.) and other Republicans to question "how her husband accumulated so much wealth over the past two years."

After all, she reported assets valued at no more than $208,000 in 2023, and a year earlier, Rose Lake Capital reportedly had only $42.44 in its bank account.

"There is no way such wealth could have been accumulated, legally, while being paid the salary of a politician," President Donald Trump said in a Truth Social post on Jan. 22.

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Rep. Ilhan Omar and her current husband, Tim Mynett. Tierney L. Cross/Bloomberg/Getty Images

The congresswoman subsequently filed an amended disclosure for 2024 claiming that the value of the assets she and her husband held was between $18,004 and $95,000. The Wall Street Journal highlighted that in the amended disclosure filed on March 26, Mynett's businesses were shown as having no value once liabilities were factored in.

"The amended disclosure confirms what we've said all along: The congresswoman is not a millionaire," Jacklyn Rogers, a spokeswoman for Omar, stated at the time. "The congresswoman amended her disclosures voluntarily as soon as the discrepancy was identified."

Rags

Days before Vice President JD Vance claimed last month that Omar was under investigation by the Justice Department, the foreign-born congresswoman filed her financial disclosure for fiscal year 2025.

According to the new filing first detailed by the New York Post, Mynett made no income last year from Rose Lake Capital.

The only money Mynett allegedly earned last year was $201 to $1,000 from eStCru, which filed for termination in April — roughly one week after Omar filed her amended financial disclosure stating the winery was effectively worthless.

Omar claimed that the total value of her and her husband's assets last year was somewhere in the range of $20,000 to $125,000 and that their liabilities — student loans and credit card debt — were between $30,000 and $100,000. On the basis of Omar's financial allegations, her net worth is between -$80,000 and $95,000.

A spokesperson for Omar told Blaze News in a statement, "The amended disclosure confirms what we've said all along: The congresswoman is not a millionaire."

"The original filing was based on incomplete information from Mr. Mynett's businesses' accountants in good faith and deference to professional judgment. It listed assets without liabilities, and it significantly overstated her husband’s net worth," the spokesperson continued. "The accounting error created a misleading picture of far greater wealth. The congresswoman amended her disclosures voluntarily as soon as the discrepancy was identified. The amended disclosure is now complete and accurate."

Delanie Bomar, spokeswoman for the Republican National Committee, told the Post, "Voters see right through the corrupt lies of Ilhan Omar."

"Omar has spent her entire career covering up Democrat-enabled fraud that cost taxpayers billions, so it's no surprise that she would do the same for her husband," Bomar continued.

House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-Minn.) stated, "Ilhan Omar and her husband need to be held accountable for their sketchy financial disclosures. They're clearly lying and trying to game the system."