Illegal alien arrested by ICE is allegedly the husband of a mayor in Texas, sources say

Armando Garza Lira was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly overstaying his visa, according to the Zavala County Sheriff's Office.

Sources told NewsNation that Lira is the husband of Jose Angel Cerda, the mayor of Crystal City.

Lira was 'unlawfully present in the United States in violation of state and federal law.'

The sheriff's office said it received complaints that someone was living unlawfully in Crystal City.

Deputies made contact with two people in a vehicle at about 7:46 p.m. and determined that one of the men was Lira.

They were advised by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement that Lira was "unlawfully present in the United States in violation of state and federal law."

Lira was arrested and transported to the Zavala County Jail to await enforcement action from federal law officials.

The sheriff's office identified the other man in the car as Jose Angel Cerda and said he was released without further incident.

That name matches the name of the town's mayor. Images on social media purportedly show the two men together.

A profile for Cerda on the official Texas directory indicates that he was first elected to office in May 2025 and that his term ends in 2028.

A Blaze News request for comment from the mayor's office was not returned in time for publication.

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CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP/Getty Images

"The Zavala County Sheriff's Office is committed to complying with Texas law regarding cooperation with federal immigration authorities," the office added.

Crystal City is located about 100 miles southwest of San Antonio and calls itself the "Spinach Capital of the World," though Alma, Arkansas, contests that title.

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