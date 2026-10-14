Man given legal status under Obama illegally VOTED in at least 15 elections, DHS claims

A man who entered the U.S. illegally and gained legal status went on to illegally vote in 15 elections — and maybe more, claims the Department of Homeland Security.

The DHS told Blaze News that Homeland Security Investigations agents arrested Andres Garcia on Oct. 6 after he was charged with two counts of voting by an alien.

'Let this be a message to any noncitizens out there who are thinking about voting in our elections: If you illegally vote, we will arrest you and you will be charged.'

Garcia is a lawful permanent resident from Cuba but is not a citizen and not allowed to vote in elections. He was charged for allegedly voting in the 2022 election as well as the 2024 election.

The man even allegedly registered to vote in Cass County, Missouri, in 2004 before he gained his legal status under the Obama administration, according to the DHS.

The DHS also claimed that Garcia is suspected of having voted at least 15 times in the past two decades. "Despite knowing he was not a United States citizen, Garcia claimed to be one when registering to vote in 2004, and did so again in 2013," the DHS added.

"This alien from Cuba has been arrested and charged with illegally voting in multiple elections," said DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin.

"He illegally entered the country in 1969 and was then granted legal status by the Obama administration. Now, thanks to the hardworking men and women of HSI and our partners at the Department of Justice, this alien will have to answer for repeatedly interfering in our elections," he added.

"Let this be a message to any noncitizens out there who are thinking about voting in our elections: If you illegally vote, we will arrest you and you will be charged. Only American citizens should be electing American leaders."

The Department of Justice announced on Monday that 16 people had been charged with election crimes, including an illegal alien and several others who had legal status.

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After the arrest of Garcia, HSI Kansas City Acting Special Agent in Charge Rick Sabatini reiterated the point.

"Election integrity is nonnegotiable. Individuals who knowingly violate federal voting laws undermine public trust in the democratic process and will be held accountable," he said.

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