Image source: Philadelphia Police Department
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Laughing 'piece of s**t' thug caught on video punching victim in face as pair pass each other in Philly crosswalk
October 09, 2026
'Why isn't this being called a hate crime?'
Philadelphia police said a suspect punched a victim in the face/neck, knocking the victim to the ground, as the pair passed each other in the intersection of 10th & Reed Streets around 8:30 a.m. Sunday.
Police said "the suspect laughed and continued to walk northbound on 10th Street" after the punch was thrown.
'What a piece of s**t.'
Police did not say if the victim suffered any injuries, WTXF-TV reported, adding that the physical attack appeared to be unprovoked.
Surveillance video of the attack appears to show the victim's head turned away from the suspect as the punch is thrown.
Police said if you see this suspect, do not approach, but instead contact 911 immediately. Police said to submit a tip via telephone, dial 215.686.TIPS (8477); in addition, tipsters can use this electronic form to submit a tip anonymously. Police said all tips will be confidential.
Police added that those with any information about this crime or this suspect also can contact the South Detective Division at 215-686-3013/3014.
RELATED: Thug shoves 83-year-old man from behind onto NYC subway tracks in reportedly random attack
Hundreds of commenters reacted to the WTXF-TV's Facebook post about the incident. The following are some of the highlights:
- "It’s Philly, head on a swivel!!!" one commenter wrote.
- "Why isn't this being called a hate crime?" another user asked.
- "Doesn't fit the Democratic narrative," another commenter answered.
- "The victim had his head turned away from the perp. He never saw it coming," another user observed. "You must be aware of your surroundings at all times."
More than a thousand comments poured into WPVI-TV's Facebook post about the incident, and the reactions were similar:
- "I wonder what the motive was," one commenter stated sarcastically.
- "What a piece of s**t," another user declared bluntly.
- "Always be vigilant," another commenter suggested.
- "Of course what else is new," another user wrote.
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Sr. Editor, News
Dave Urbanski is a senior editor for Blaze News.
DaveVUrbanski
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