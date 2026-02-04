'Vast majority' of Americans of all races agree with Nicki Minaj about voter ID, says CNN analyst

Nicki Minaj issued a whole-hearted message in support of voter ID, and CNN chief data analyst Harry Enten showed that most Americans agree with the popular rap artist.

Minaj posted the message on Sunday after appearing with President Donald Trump at the Trump Account Summit in Washington, D.C., the prior week.

'It is not controversial by party, and it is not controversial by race. The vast majority of Americans agree with Nicki Minaj.'

"What sensible forward thinking cutting edge leading nation is having a DEBATE on whether or not there should be VOTER ID?!?!!!! Like?!?!? They're actually fighting NOT to have ppl present ID while voting for your leaders!!!!! Do you get it?!?!!!! Do you get it now?!?!!!" she wrote emphatically.

The post garnered more than 55 million views on the X platform.

Enten documented that an overwhelming majority of Americans agree with Minaj about voter ID.

"What's the racial breakdown on this? Right, because I think a lot of people make the argument that people of color, non-white Americans have a harder time procuring a photo ID to vote," Enten said. "But even here, take a look here, favor photo ID to vote: 85% of white people favor it, 82% of Latino, 76% of black Americans favor it."

Enten was referring to arguments made by Democrats and others on the left that the real motivation behind voter ID laws is to make it harder for left-leaning people of color to vote.

"So the bottom line is this: Voter ID is not controversial in this country. A photo ID to vote is not controversial in this country," Enten added. "It is not controversial by party, and it is not controversial by race. The vast majority of Americans agree with Nicki Minaj that, in fact, you should have a photo ID to be able to vote."

Enten posted the video of the segment to his social media account

Republicans have been pushing for passage of the SAVE Act, which would require voters to provide documentary proof of U.S. citizenship when registering to vote in federal elections. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Democrats will "go all out" to defeat the legislation he called "despicable."

Minaj has been a vocal opponent of liberals and their policies, including accusations she posted on Sunday that many in the music industry are satanic agents.

"Your favorite artist has been practicing rituals in a satanic cult where they take babies from other countries & mutilate & kill them as a form of a blood sacrifice to their God," she wrote on the X platform. "You see, when your master is satan, you must constantly shed blood. However, the JIG IS UP."

