Alabama state lawmaker among 17 arrested in prostitution sting operation — and 3 others were illegal aliens, cops say

A law enforcement sting operation led to the arrest of several men who allegedly tried to pay for underage sex in Alabama.

Among those arrested for alleged human trafficking were a state representative, three people illegally in the country, a school board member, and a public works director.

If convicted of human trafficking, the suspects could face up to 20 years in prison.

Atmore police pretended to be underage prostitutes advertised online and then arrested men at a hotel when they arrived for sex.

"Instead of it being the clientele that you had ordered on the advertisement, it's numerous law enforcement officers coming out with vests and 'police officer' on their shirts, so it's a big surprise, I'm sure,” Atmore Police Major Chance Thompson said.

Seventeen were arrested in total, but not all were charged with underage trafficking.

Republican State Rep. Brett Easterbrook from Fruitdale is charged with human trafficking and soliciting prostitution after he allegedly sought to pay $500 to a person under 19 years old for sex.

Now-former City of Satsuma School Board President Kory Wesley was charged with human trafficking after he allegedly offered money to a "person known to be a minor."

Former Public Works Director for the City of Orange Beach Timothy Tucker was charged with solicitation for allegedly seeking to pay an escort $220 for sex.

"Doing the actions that the people did in this operation, while looking at the statute and how it is defined right now, is human trafficking in the first degree," Thompson added.

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"The distances these people traveled to come to Atmore, Alabama, to get into what they were doing that night," Thompson said.

If convicted of human trafficking, the suspects could face up to 20 years in prison.

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