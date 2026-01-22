Trump invites pope to 'Board of Peace' charter for Gaza with 17 countries that have already joined

President Donald Trump extended an invitation to Pope Leo XIV to his "Board of Peace" charter for Gaza, according to a spokesperson for the Vatican, who said they are considering how to respond.

The charter is intended to seek to end the conflict in Gaza and currently has leaders from 17 countries, including Argentina, Hungary, Pakistan, Turkey, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia.

'The pope has received an invitation, and we are considering what to do.'

On Wednesday, the Vatican's diplomatic official Cardinal Pietro Parolin said that Trump had invited the pope.

"The pope has received an invitation, and we are considering what to do," Parolin said to reporters. "I believe it will be something that requires a bit of time for consideration before giving a response."

He added that nations joining the charter are asked to contribute financially but that the Vatican would not be able to do that.

"We are not even in a position to do that," Parolin added. "However, evidently we find ourselves in a different situation with respect to other countries, so it will be a different consideration, but I think the request will not be to participate financially."

On Thursday, many of the world leaders joined a signing ceremony for the peace charter on the stage at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

The president has also invited other countries into the compact, including Russia, Belarus, France, Germany, Vietnam, Finland, and Ukraine.

Trump is chairing the board, which will also include his son-in-law Jared Kushner, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.

The conflict in Gaza has raged on since Oct. 7, 2023, when Hamas terrorists invaded Israel and slaughtered more than 1,000 while taking hostage more than 200 people, including some Americans. Israel has responded with an extensive military campaign to wipe out the leaders of the terror group.

Leo is the first pope from America in the church's entire history. Some have praised him for his conservative stances, but others worry that he has displayed some sympathy for what many would consider "woke" attitudes.

Reuters reported that the pope "rarely" joins international boards.