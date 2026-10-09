Trump announces new White House press secretary after Karoline Leavitt's departure

President Donald Trump announced on Friday the appointment of a media analyst and attorney to be the next White House press secretary.

The New York Times had first reported that Katie Zacharia had been tapped for the role, and sources confirmed the offer to Politico.

'She has an unblemished record of support, and has been a loyal and brilliant supporter, right from the beginning. She is, likewise, a devoted fan and member of MAGA!'

Zacharia, 42, is a graduate of Pepperdine who worked briefly at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and is currently the senior communications adviser for the Trump Media and Technology Group, which owns the Truth Social online platform.

"She was previously involved in my Campaigns, assisting in key Swing States, where we won 7 out of 7," said the president on Truth Social. "She has an unblemished record of support, and has been a loyal and brilliant supporter, right from the beginning. She is, likewise, a devoted fan and member of MAGA!"

She has been a frequent commentator on political issues at Fox News, Newsmax, CNN, and OANN.

The press secretary role has been open at the White House since Karoline Leavitt left at the end of August after giving birth to her second child.

Leavitt was the youngest press secretary in White House history. She turned 29 years old at the end of August. On Monday, Fox News announced that Leavitt was joining the network as a political commentator.

Zacharia has also worked as general counsel for a conservative advocacy nonprofit named Fix California, founded by Trump special envoy Richard Grenell.

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She has been married to film producer Tyler Zacharia for 15 years and is a mother to four children.

Zacharia will also be the seventh woman in a row to be White House press secretary. The last male to hold the position was Sean Spicer in the first Trump administration.