Katie Zacharia takes podium for the first time as press secretary — and Trump reacts

President Donald Trump approved of Katie Zacharia's first media briefing on Tuesday as the newest White House press secretary.

The president told reporters that Zacharia did a good job as he left the White House to go campaign for Republican candidates in Alaska.

'I'm looking forward to working with each of you as well, especially as we are in the middle of the midterm blitz, with energy and excitement never before seen in the history of midterms.'

The 42-year-old mother of four children thanked the president in her opening comments before the press.

"Good morning. I am so honored to work for President Trump and the American people as the new White House press secretary," Zacharia said.

"I want to thank President Trump for his trust that he has placed in me. I have wanted to work for him for a very long time," she added.

"I'm looking forward to working with each of you as well, especially as we are in the middle of the midterm blitz, with energy and excitement never before seen in the history of midterms, thanks to President Trump," she said.

Zacharia's first media briefing lasted only 14 minutes, but she made news by announcing that Kimberly Guilfoyle had been asked to resign as the U.S. ambassador to Greece after allegations of impropriety began swirling last week.

"We have asked Ambassador Guilfoyle to resign," Zacharia said. "She has been a wonderful asset to the team, and we wish her well."

Guilfoyle announced on her social media account that she would resign and denied accusations that she had abused her office for personal gain.

"I have dedicated my professional life to fighting for justice, standing up for what is right, and defending the values that make America exceptional," Guilfoyle wrote. "I will not allow false accusations to define my decades of public service."

A reporter asked the president to grade Zacharia's performance afterward.

"I thought she did excellent," he said. "She did very good."

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Trump enthusiastically endorsed Zacharia to follow Karoline Leavitt, who has since signed on to be a Fox News contributor.

"She has an unblemished record of support, and has been a loyal and brilliant supporter, right from the beginning," the president wrote of Zacharia on Friday. "She is, likewise, a devoted fan and member of MAGA!"

Zacharia is the seventh woman in a row to head the White House press secretary office.

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