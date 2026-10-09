‘The stupidest political strategy’: John Doyle SLAMS conservatives vowing to sit out midterms

Many conservative Americans feel so discouraged by the Republican Party's slow progress and long record of disappointment that they’re vowing to withhold their vote in midterm elections in hopes of making a statement that ignites change.

On a recent episode of “The John Doyle show,” the BlazeTV host called this “the dumbest political strategy ever.”

First off, Doyle doesn’t hold the same hopeless sentiments about the Republican Party and its inability to correct course after the last “60 years of betrayal.”

“We've got good guys in positions that matter. Things are starting to look a little bit better, if not perfect,” he says, “but still, you've got these bad-faith actors capitalizing on leftist social media incentives, trying to cloud any positive perception that patriots have of the Republican Party by pointing back to that 60-year history of betrayal that we are all intimately familiar with.”

“Thinking that you're going to hold the historically controlled opposition party accountable by not voting, punishing them by withholding your vote? This is basically — and we've done the math on it — the stupidest political strategy in the history of both politics and strategy.”

He denounces the idea that America needs more political parties to choose from. These third parties, he argues, “are spoilers, but they have no chance of winning.”

“If you want to get something done in America, you've got two parties to choose from. … A winning third-party candidate would not even change that anyway,” he argues, “and even if you did change it, it's hardly like it would result in anything better or fix anything at all, and in fact, it would likely make things a lot worse.”

“[A multi-party system] means you can't actually have nearly as much bipartisanship, and the establishment Republicans are far more forced to work with MAGA than they would be otherwise. It's actually to our strength and to our benefit that we have [a two-party system].”

Doyle then turns his attention to another group of conservatives who believe “that the best way to get the Republican Party to listen to them is to not vote or go out and vote for Democrats.”

“The basic argument goes: The Republican Party is not working in the interests of the right wing. It's not doing enough deportations; it's not doing enough to deal with leftists; it's not doing enough for young white men … so by not voting and punishing the Republican Party, the Republican Party would then realize they do actually need to do these things in order to win over these groups of people,” he explains.

“What they'll often point to as evidence for this is that the Republican Party often tries very hard to win over minorities who don't vote for them. And still, the Republicans will give them concessions; they'll do leftism light to try to pander to these groups. So therefore, this obviously would work for the young white male patriot too,” he continues.

But the same logic doesn’t apply, Doyle argues.

For starters, young white males and young people in general are not seen as likely to turn out, he says, and he points to data showing about 50% of those eligible actually vote in a presidential year, dropping to just over 25% in midterms.

Second, the GOP is not one room of "elites” you can punish by staying home. Rather it’s a stack of factions, and the MAGA one — “very often young white men themselves” who are “on our side” — is inside it and still gaining ground.

“You don't really need to try to punish them by not turning out or voting blue. They kind of get what's going on, and you're just going to kneecap them if you do that,” Doyle warns.

To hear his full analysis, watch the episode above.

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