Pete Hegseth says execution of Fort Hood terrorist will be PUBLIC — here's how

Critics of the Trump administration expressed their outrage after War Department Secretary Pete Hegseth said that the Fort Hood killer will be publicly executed.

Major Nidal Hasan killed 13 people and wounded more than 30 others during the 2009 attack at the Army base. He later said he wanted to prevent more deaths of Muslims in the Middle East. He was convicted in 2013.

'We'll make sure that people are able to watch it, that it's public, because people need to understand there's serious consequences for these types of things.'

Hegseth said in an interview Thursday that the execution, conducted by the Army, will be public, as a throwback to previous times.

"No-brainer. Execution by firing squad. Army major betrays his country; radical Islamist kills a bunch of Americans at Fort Hood. Of course we're going to do it at Fort Hood," he said.

"And do it on a Thursday; we're going to do it at 1 o'clock, which is when he did it. And it's going to be soldiers with rifles, executing the firing squad," he added.

Hegseth pointed out that there has been no such military execution since World War II.

"Well, I kind of like the mentality we had in World War II, which was win," he added. "Which was understand when the enemy attacks you, you need to stand your ground."

He went on to criticize former President Barack Obama for calling the attack "workplace violence."

"That's the worldview we're up against is workplace violence," he added.

"We know what it is: It was a radical Islamist attack in uniform inside the ranks. And so he's going to get a firing squad of soldiers, as it should be," Hegseth said. "And we'll make sure that people are able to watch it, that it's public, because people need to understand that there's serious consequences for these types of things."

While many on the left objected to the announcement, even Republican Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina expressed his displeasure with the plan.

"Hasan should face the death penalty, but making his execution public and streaming it? Beyond disgusting," he wrote. "Public executions are what oppressive dictatorships like Iran and Afghanistan do. It should not be happening in America."

RELATED: VIDEO: CRAZED Democrat warns Hegseth could face EXECUTION over alleged war crimes

Democrat Sen. Patty Murray of Washington state agreed.

"We can seek justice in this country without glorifying violence and turning an execution into a grotesque public spectacle. What this criminal did was abhorrent and must be punished — but we as a country cannot condone livestreaming a man’s death for entertainment," she wrote.

"We are long past the days of public hangings in the town square. Kids watch what our leaders do and say, is this kind of bloodshed really what we want them seeing?" she added.

Hasan is scheduled to be executed on Dec. 3.

His will be the first execution of an American military member since 1961.

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