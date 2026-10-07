Taxes, licenses, benefits: Here’s what the new America.gov can do — and can't

The U.S. government recently launched its first consumer-facing AI chatbot at America.gov. If you’re not sure exactly what it does or how it could be useful to you, Blaze News has you covered. I asked it a ton of questions, and here are the big things it can do so far.

America.gov is the government’s attempt to streamline the various websites, forms, and information it offers to the people on the web. Before we dive deep into its capabilities though, you should know that the chatbot isn’t derived from a second-rate LLM or an open-weight model from China. America.gov is actually powered by a combination of Google Gemini and Grok by SpaceXAI.

The service functions more like a massive data repository than an innovative chatbot.

It’s also private. Conversations aren’t saved to train data, and your precise location is never logged, though depending on what you need, it might request your general position. Lastly, there aren’t any ads, and you don’t even have to sign up with an account.

Still, you should know that AI chatbots — including this one offered by the federal government — don’t come with legal confidentiality agreements, so it’s best not to get too personal with America.gov, especially if you’re navigating legal troubles. Consult the bot responsibly.

To see what America.gov can actually do, I looked at the top five reasons people usually need information from the government. These include:

Filing taxes with the IRS.

Obtaining a license (such as a driver’s license or marriage certificate) or a permit.

Accessing public services and benefits, like Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, and more.

Voting, both to register and to cast a ballot.

Applying for a passport for international travel.

Then I pelted it with questions designed to test the limits of America.gov. Here’s what I found.

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Taxes

The dream of any American, aside from paying as little in taxes as possible, is to have someone else do your taxes for you. Unfortunately, America.gov can’t fill out your documents or file on your behalf. It also can’t review your return for accuracy, make suggestions on what to include, or offer tax advice.

It can, however, divulge some surface-level information. When prompted, America.gov can tell you the tax day deadline, offer a link to free filing options, and point you toward the website to file an extension if needed.

That’s about it. Don’t count on America.gov offering much more help by tax season.

Licenses

As expected, America.gov can’t issue a license on behalf of the government. It does, however, offer some interesting information to make the process a little easier.

If you need to get a driver’s license for the first time or renew your current license, America.gov provides a neat checklist of all the items you’ll need before you head to the DMV, including proof of identity, proof of residency, and in some states, you’ll also need your Social Security number. Unfortunately, when I asked it which states require an SSN at the time of renewal, it couldn’t tell me for certain. America.gov is mostly geared toward answering federal questions instead of state-specific queries.

As for a marriage license, it offered another handy checklist for items you’ll need, including a photo ID, proof of age, and a marriage license fee — information first-time spouses may not know before applying.

Public services and benefits

If you want to know all the public services that the U.S. government supplies to the people, America.gov can give you a whole list of options.

Need to apply for unemployment? America.gov will tap into your general location and provide links to your state’s claims page, along with the basic requirements needed to qualify for benefits.

Ready to apply for Medicare? America.gov can’t fill out your form, but it can show you the fastest way to sign up online, plus it can provide phone numbers for assistance and enrollment period information.

Need welfare benefits? America.gov will tell you which benefits are available in your state and provide links and phone numbers to apply.

Ultimately, America.gov was most helpful in the public services and benefits category. This is easily the place where it shines.

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Voting

Midterms are coming up, and voters will want to find more information about the issues that impact them and their communities.

While America.gov is largely a federal resource, it can still tell you the local deadlines to register to vote and cast your ballot, which offices are up for election in your state, and which candidates are running for each position. It can even provide some county information for specific issues on the ballot, though your mileage may vary.

What it won’t do is tell you who to vote for.

America.gov is strictly nonpartisan. It won’t pick sides or try to sway you toward one ideology. It’s virtually neutral, exactly what you want from a bot that will be operated by both sides of the political aisle as power changes over time.

Passport

Like the forms before, America.gov can’t fill out your passport documentation for you. However, it will show you where to go online to start the process, and it offers a list of all the items you’ll need, like proof of citizenship, a photo ID, and a 2x2 inch color photo for the passport itself.

Most importantly, America.gov can remind you to print out your form and sign it only once you’re in front of a passport agent — something that first-time passport holders may not know.

Verdict

America.gov is a brand-new chatbot service, and its young age shows. The service functions more like a massive data repository than an innovative chatbot. It has no agentic capabilities, and it can’t really do much more than point you toward another place on the web with more information.

Furthermore, its instructions as a federal service limit the information it can provide, making it less useful than consulting a third-party frontier model on the same topics. This is even more obvious when you remember that America.gov is a mix of third-party LLMs, albeit with restrictions.

That said, America.gov’s easy account-free accessibility and basic privacy features may be enough to convince you to choose it over ChatGPT, Grok, or Gemini.

There’s also the promise of more features in the future.

For anything that America.gov can’t do today, updates are coming in 2027. The site says that “for the first time you’ll be able to complete forms, applications, renewals all in one place. America.gov will integrate across agencies so you can safely, securely, and quickly get it done and get back to what matters most.”

Several of the upcoming features include Medicare enrollment, passport forms, and job applications to work for the federal government.

For this initial release, America.gov offers a sturdy foundation in what is easily one of the federal government’s most ambitious citizen resources to date. Personally, though, I’m more excited to see what comes in version two next year.

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