Trump has been normalized — which means American greatness has too

Sorry, leftists. Despite a decade of screeching demands that we refuse to "normalize" Donald Trump, the concept of Trump as president of the United States and the most powerful man on earth is now the norm.

Thank goodness.

Even some of Trump's fiercest critics have softened.

As we celebrate our country's 250th birthday and our exceptional heritage, it's nice that the cultural focus on politics in general and on Trump in particular has waned.

The Trump obsession has not been healthy for America or our relationships with one another. Deep familial divisions that Jesus predicted would result from resistance to God's truth instead have occurred because of a fleeting political landscape.





Gone are the days of Jim Acosta and his ilk badgering the president during press briefings with constant interruptions and inflammatory accusations. The "walls" that were always "closing in" on him during his first term somehow decided to stay put in the second.



Even some of Trump's fiercest critics have softened.



RELATED: Spencer Pratt 2.0? Actor Michael Rapaport eyes run against NYC Mayor Mamdani Though communists are on the rise in the Democratic Party and some in America love hating Trump too much to stop, the overall mood in the media and in pop culture has shifted since the beginning of Trump's second term.Gone are the days of Jim Acosta and his ilk badgering the president during press briefings with constant interruptions and inflammatory accusations. The "walls" that were always "closing in" on him during his first term somehow decided to stay put in the second.Even some of Trump's fiercest critics have softened.

Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani and President Donald Trump in the Oval Office in November 2025; Demetrius Freeman/the Washington Post/Getty Images

Joy Behar, for instance, seemed to forge a genuine connection with Vice President JD Vance during his appearance on "The View" last month. Without any trace of her trademark snark, Behar afterward characterized Vance as "intelligent" and funny, while Vance complimented her tough persona and joked good-naturedly that they are now "best friends."

Americans in deep-blue cities like Memphis and D.C. have thanked Trump for cleaning up crime in their area and for restoring beautiful fountains and statues. Meanwhile, the No Kings rallies have made little impact, while attempts to cancel celebrities for participating in Trump-adjacent events have failed miserably.

In fact, respecting the office appears to be back en vogue.

For the first time under a Trump presidency, a championship NBA team has accepted an invitation to the White House. Trump's hometown team, the New York Knicks, will reportedly travel to the White House to mark their first title in more than half a century.

Jack Hughes, who scored the game-winning overtime goal against Canada to bring home Olympic gold in men's hockey, indicated back in February the power of sports to unite the country:

"Everything is so political. We're athletes. We're so proud to represent the U.S., and when you get the chance to go to White House and meet the president, we're proud to be Americans and that's so patriotic."

It turns out that endlessly hating Trump, and by extension, America itself, is exhausting. Even certain Democrats had to admit in an election autopsy that "anti-Trump sentiment alone was insufficient to motivate voters" in 2024.

By contrast, falling in love with the U.S. is easy. Just ask the thousands of World Cup visitors who have been surprised by the kind welcome they have received and the unique culture they have experienced in America's heartland.

America and American greatness are much bigger than any one person, and though a larger-than-life figure, Trump is just a man — a man who, to paraphrase basketball legend Michael Jordan, still has to use the bathroom just like we all do.

The era of treating Trump as an "existential threat," an enemy, or even a proxy for all of America's faults, real or perceived, is over. For nearly six of the past 10 years, Trump has been the president of the United States, and the sun has still risen in the east and set in the west.

In other words, all is normal. Thank goodness.

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