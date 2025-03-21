DataRepublican explains how doxxing of her husband backfired spectacularly against leftists

Activist engineer DataRepublican said that left-wing operatives doxxed her husband in an attempt to intimidate the couple into silence, but the effort backfired when it was countered by her supporters.

The data engineer, whose real name is Jennica Pounds, said that a left-wing group posted that her husband owned a distillery business in hopes that it might be shut down by critics on the left. She is also deaf and nonverbal.

'They might have achieved their goal. We might just have to shutter the whole operation.'

Instead, the business flourished as a result.

"So, two days ago, the doxxing website DOGEQUEST, primed by an article by the [St. Louis Tribune], slapped my husband’s distillery front and center in an attempt to intimidate and silence me," Pounds wrote on the X social media platform.

"To be honest, it did get me down," she added.

Dogequest is a website that posts location information about Tesla owners on a map with images of Molotov cocktails, which many see as an incitement to political violence against Elon Musk's company.

"And ... congratulations, they might have achieved their goal. We might just have to shutter the whole operation," she continued, "because my husband just now notified me our entire inventory got nearly cleared out in 48 hours flat. His multi-year productions, all of which he personally oversaw and toiled over. All bought out in the blink of an eye."

Pounds gained prominence when she aggregated federal awards information from the government and made it easily searchable on a database at the USASpending.gov website. In her first public interview ever, she explained to BlazeTV's "Steve Deace Show" in February that she chose to reveal her identity to thwart doxxing threats.

"Terrorists lose this round," Pounds wrote about her husband's sudden business success. "And I have a great feeling that this is going to similarly backfire against @Tesla."

In a later update, she said she considered the development "miraculous" because the couple had been having trouble launching the distillery business online.

"It is not a coincidence of the Lord that we finally went online, just one day after he got doxxed in the worst way possible by a viral website," she added. "I pray that every patriot takes encouragement from this."

Leftist protests against Tesla and attacks on their vehicles have led to a precipitous drop in the company's stock market price. President Donald Trump responded by promoting the Tesla brand on the White House lawn and promising to prosecute the vandals responsible with domestic terrorism charges.

Here's the BlazeTV interview with DataRepublican: