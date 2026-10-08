Abdul El-Sayed attacked Obama. Now they’re campaign partners.

Just days ago, Democratic Senate hopeful Abdul El-Sayed announced that Barack Obama will join him on the campaign trail in Michigan later this month. While the former president will try to make El-Sayed as palatable to the public as possible, El-Sayed’s comments over Obama’s presidency reveal perhaps some animosity between them.

Long before El-Sayed ran for U.S. Senate in Michigan, he worked as a college professor and then as the public health director of Wayne County. His political aspirations emerged when he ran for governor in 2018, but he ultimately lost the battle to Gretchen Whitmer. To this date, he has never held elected office.

In El-Sayed’s words, Obama’s presidency was rife with political blunders, pandering to right-wingers, and poor choices.

Although he wasn’t officially a politician, El-Sayed had plenty to say about the political class in 2012, namely Barack Obama. He pulled no punches in a contributor piece for HuffPost, delivering an entire laundry list of grievances against the left’s darling former president.

“Obama's re-election last night was no victory,” he opined on the morning after Obama secured a second term.

El-Sayed continued by digging into Obama’s failures to end the ongoing wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, a campaign promise that helped him secure the presidency. Not only did Obama renege on his promise, but he even expanded U.S. war efforts into Pakistan and Yemen.

Obama was also a big proponent of drone strikes, a move that “perpetuated a climate of American hate, distrust, and destruction,” according to El-Sayed.

Next, El-Sayed took shots at the Affordable Care Act, claiming that Obama’s “prized accomplishment” failed to meet expectations and instead delivered “a watered-down reform that kowtows to the interests of health care lobbies before it provides meaningful, secure access to health care for our society's most desperate.”

Lastly, Obama “deported more people from our shores than any other president before him.” Although President Donald Trump is gaining on this number today, Obama still holds the deportation record, removing 3.1 million foreigners through Immigration and Customs Enforcement during his two terms.

RELATED: Abdul El-Sayed claims ‘Muslims literally built this country,' only proves he 'hates America'

Pat Gray Unleashed/BlazeTV

In El-Sayed’s words, Obama’s presidency was rife with political blunders, pandering to right-wingers, and poor choices. More importantly, El-Sayed identified Obama’s true super power: his “magnanimous” disposition with “captivating” prose and “fresh” perspective that duped the minds of the voters who made him president.

It’s this same charisma that El-Sayed plans to weaponize for his own political gain today. If Michiganders fall for Obama the way the nation did in 2008, El-Sayed has a true shot at securing the Senate seat.

Abdul El-Sayed has a history of using influencers to further his political career, sometimes to his detriment. Earlier this year, El-Sayed partnered with controversial streamer Hasan Piker, with the two appearing at events to boost El-Sayed’s clout with content creators. Unfortunately for El-Sayed, Piker’s ongoing comments about how much he hates America have left a stain on his election prospects, a stain that he hopes to erase with Obama at his side.

Poll Watch/Blaze Media

The Michigan race is close, with pollsters leaning toward Abdul El-Sayed as the favorite over Republican Mike Rogers. For the latest Michigan Senate seat updates — and to follow other important midterm races across the nation — check out Poll Watch, available for Blaze News, BlazeTV+, and Blaze Unlimited subscribers.

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