'Rest in peace, wheezy': Jimmy Kimmel's legacy of late-night demonization and hatred

The ABC television network nuked the poorly performing "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" show on Wednesday after its eponymous host suggested that the homosexual leftist arrested for allegedly assassinating Charlie Kirk was a Trump supporter and a member of the MAGA movement — an assertion that has no factual basis.

President Donald Trump congratulated ABC "for finally having the courage to do what had to be done" and called the show's cancellation "great news for America."

Liberal activist organizations, Democrats, and Hollywood script-readers who didn't make a peep when conservatives and populists were canceled in recent years rushed to condemn Kimmel's visitation by consequence, complaining of imagined government censorship and fascism.

RELATED: Vanity Fair smears Charlie Kirk — but race-hustling author just ends up attacking common sense

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The liberal X knockoff Bluesky — where some leftists have celebrated Kirk's assassination — teemed on Wednesday with hysterical hot takes and the mantra, "I stand with Jimmy Kimmel."

Critics cognizant of the great pleasure that Kimmel took in demonizing conservatives and vaccine skeptics and in celebrating their cancellation appear less than sympathetic over his ouster. They certainly aren't buying the line that the liberal host is "some kind of free speech martyr."

'We've still got a lot of pan-dimwits out there.'

Some might recall, for starters, when Kimmel — among the corporate late-night hosts who wept bitterly over Trump's 2024 election victory and long pushed the Russia collusion hoax:

insinuated that the president bore some blame for the alleged attempt on his life in September 2024 as well as for the 2018 Sante Fe High School mass shooting;

suggested that Trump was a Nazi and that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) was a "Klan mom" in need of a slap;

gleefully championed the imprisonment of the president;

misrepresented HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s statements about the health consequences of the COVID lockdowns;

called UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson's suspected murderer "the hottest cold-blooded killer in America" and shared messages supposedly penned by producers on his show expressing admiration for Luigi Mangione;

celebrated when Alex Jones faced potential ruin, having been ordered to pay $965 million in damages over his suggestion that the Sandy Hook massacre was a hoax;

smeared Tucker Carlson as a propagandist for the Kremlin, attacked Carlson for advocating against masking children outside, then joked at length about Carlson's exit from Fox News;

made light of the heavy sentences given to Jan. 6 protesters, then later criticized Trump's pardons for the protesters, whom he referred to as "simpletons"; and

condemned NBC for daring to host a Trump town hall event ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

Other critics might recall when Kimmel joined Stephen Colbert and other willing Big Pharma propagandists in spending years not only fearmongering but mocking those Americans who expressed concerns about taking the experimental COVID-19 vaccines — vaccines that were neither as safe nor as effective as promised — or resisted the draconian pandemic health protocols.

RELATED: Scott Jennings obliterates liberal spin on Kirk's suspected assassin: 'The evidence here is overwhelming!'

Photo by 2022 Media Access Awards/Getty Images

In September 2020, he attacked a Utah woman who protested against wearing masks, calling her "the world's dumbest person" even though it was clear early in the pandemic that masking was more theater than science.

Kimmel said in a May 2021 monologue addressed to those Americans who refused to get the vaccine, "If we don't get more people vaccinated, we could see new mutations of this virus and go through this all over again." He then once again strongly suggested they take the shot "as a public service."

The host also ran condescending clips belittling vaccine skeptics, in one case stating, "Grow the f**k up and get the vaccine." The video concluded with the caption, "Brought to you by people who are smarter than we are."

In September 2021, Kimmel suggested that hospitals should not treat the unvaccinated, particularly those interested in taking ivermectin.

"Dr. Fauci said that if hospitals get any more overcrowded, they're going to have to make some very tough choices about who gets an ICU bed. That choice doesn't seem so tough to me," said Kimmel. "Vaccinated person having a heart attack? Yes, come right in, we'll take care of you. Unvaccinated guy who gobbled horse goo? Rest in peace, wheezy."

Kimmel added, "We've still got a lot of pan-dimwits out there."

In January 2022, Kimmel ran a fake "anti-vaxx Barbie" advertisement that mocked Florida and Kentucky, insinuated a link between vaccine skepticism and anti-Semitism, and portrayed hesitancy about getting vaccines as moronic.

The ouster of a man who suggested health professionals should let the unvaccinated die, celebrated the financial and professional fall of those with differing viewpoints, and expressed delight over the potential imprisonment of his preferred candidate's rival appears to have earned him the disdain of some of those now happy to see his time slot freed up for a Charlie Kirk memorial.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!